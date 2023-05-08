Kansas ranked unfavorably for those in law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked Kansas as an unfavorable state to be in law enforcement in while it is also not among the most unfavorable in the nation.

As President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address calls for better training and higher standards for law enforcement, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, May 8, it has released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer.

To find which states were better than others to pursue a career in law enforcement, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across indicators of police-friendliness. Data sets ranged from median income for law enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police protection expenses per capita.

The report ranked Kansas unfavorably at 41st overall with a total score of 34.89. The Sunflower State ranked 44th for opportunity and competition, 34th for law enforcement training requirements and 32nd for job hazards and protections.

Oklahoma came next at 32nd overall with a total score of 41.19. It ranked 39th for opportunity and competition, 15th for law enforcement training requirements and 46th for job hazards and protections.

Nebraska preceded with a rank of 30th overall and a total score of 42.17. It ranked 10th for opportunity and competition, 46th for law enforcement training requirements and 13th for job hazards and protections.

Missouri ranked 23rd overall with a total score of 44.39. It ranked 22nd for opportunity and competition, 19th for law enforcement training requirements and 34th for job hazards and protections.

To the west, Colorado ranked as one of the best states to be in law enforcement as it came in 7th place with a total score of 53.69. It ranked 6th for opportunity and competition, 8th for law enforcement training requirements and 33rd for job hazards and protections.

The report also found that Nebraska had the fourth-highest median income growth for law enforcement officers between 2021 and 2022 as Missouri had the fifth-highest. Nebraska also has the third-highest percentage of solved homicide cases.

The report found the worst states to be in law enforcement are:

Arkansas Alaska West Virginia Kentucky Nevada

The best locations to be in law enforcement are:

California Washington, D.C. Connecticut Maryland Illinois

For more information or to see how other states rank, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.