K-State baseball moves up national rankings
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another week of solid baseball means Kansas State is receiving more attention.
Kansas State is now No. 15 in the College Baseball National Top-30 Poll after being No. 22 last week.
No. 15 #KStateBSB pic.twitter.com/LHF6NGa5fZ— K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) May 8, 2023
The ‘Cats are 31-18 on the year after sweeping Southeast Missouri State over the weekend, piling up 24 runs and allowing just six.
The Wildcats now head to Oklahoma State for a three game road series beginning May 12 through the 14th.
