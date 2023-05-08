K-State baseball moves up national rankings

Kansas State's Cash Rugely during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in...
Kansas State's Cash Rugely during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another week of solid baseball means Kansas State is receiving more attention.

Kansas State is now No. 15 in the College Baseball National Top-30 Poll after being No. 22 last week.

The ‘Cats are 31-18 on the year after sweeping Southeast Missouri State over the weekend, piling up 24 runs and allowing just six.

The Wildcats now head to Oklahoma State for a three game road series beginning May 12 through the 14th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest

Latest News

Kansas State's old football indoor facility
K-State will have new Track and Field facility
Jenna Donaldson signing her NLI to wrestle in college
Wabaunsee’s Jenna Donaldson signs NLI to wrestle in college
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Dwayne Paul has accepted the Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach position at Hayden Catholic...
Hayden’s Dwyane Paul steps down, becomes Lawrence Free State head coach