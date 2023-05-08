K-State baseball moves up national rankings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another week of solid baseball means Kansas State is receiving more attention.

Kansas State is now No. 15 in the College Baseball National Top-30 Poll after being No. 22 last week.

The ‘Cats are 31-18 on the year after sweeping Southeast Missouri State over the weekend, piling up 24 runs and allowing just six.

The Wildcats now head to Oklahoma State for a three game road series beginning May 12 through the 14th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.