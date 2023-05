TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka building might be a little warm for the next month.

The City of Topeka is updating the Cyrus K. Holliday Building’s air conditioning system. However, the air conditioning system must be offline during updates.

The Holliday Building will remain open during the updates.

“The City of Topeka is currently in the process of making much-needed updates to its air conditioning system at the Holliday Building. While the updates take place, the air conditioning system must be offline. In order to continue providing in-person service to the community at our Payment and Customer Service Center, the city plans to leave the Holliday Building open during the updates. We recognize the disruption this causes to our customers and employees, and have made accommodations during this time. Customers can also get assistance and make payments over the phone by calling 785-368-3111. The city hopes updates will be completed early June.”

