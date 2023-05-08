High school teachers honored by former students as graduation weekend nears

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Area high school teachers have been honored by their former students who will now soon graduate from the University of Kansas.

The University of Kansas announced on Monday, May 8, that three outstanding high school teachers will soon be honored with the Wolfe Teaching Excellence Award for the 2023 graduation season.

“For those in the teaching profession, perhaps the highest honor that can be bestowed is to have former students recognize the impact great teachers had on their lives,” said Rick Ginsberg, dean of the School of Education & Human Sciences. “The Wolfe Teaching Excellence Award does just that, arguably the most valuable evaluation any classroom teacher will ever experience.”

KU noted that nominations are submitted by seniors and students from any major can nominate a former teacher. Winners can be high school teachers from anywhere in the world. The 2023 honorees include:

Lorranda Baldridge - Olathe Northwest High School

Matt Ellis - Lawrence High School

Erica Huggard - Emporia High School

The University indicated that Baldridge was nominated by Andrew Ost, a senior in the School of Business. He first had Bladridge as a teacher at Mission Trail Middle School before he took several French classes under her tutelage during high school.

“Her classroom was my safe place. That is because of the leadership and the genuine care she emitted to students every single class, even at the rough points in the semester,” Ost noted. “She will go down as the best teacher I have ever had in 22 years. I will always be in debt to her for the possibilities she opened up and helped me realize.”

According to KU, Ellis was nominated by Halle Marett, senior in architectural engineering; Anna Parnell, senior in aerospace engineering; and Cole Shupert, senior in aerospace engineering.

“I believe my friends and parents would agree that he is the one who truly inspired my love of math,” said Marett.

“In addition to being an excellent teacher, Mr. Ellis cultivated and maintained a positive, welcoming and friendly environment in his classroom,” Shupert added.

Lastly, KU said Huggard was nominated by Lena Mose, senior in American studies and women, gender & sexuality studies. Mose took Huggard’s biology, anatomy and physiology classes as well as participated in Emporia High School’s Female Empowerment Club - founded by Huggard.

“Though I am a humanities scholar, Mrs. Huggard is living proof that the right teacher can make any subject engaging,” Mose mused.

KU noted that recipients each win an award of $3,000 cash and their respective high schools receive $1,000. Award winners were chosen from a large pool of outstanding nominees by a committee of faculty, administrators and students from KU’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Education & Human Sciences. they are honored during commencement weekend during the School of Education’s convocation ceremony as well as with dinner. They will also be awarded a plaque for the accomplishment.

