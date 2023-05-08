Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest

Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Herington teacher who was previously arrested has now been accused of child sex crimes and faces additional charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, May 8, it helped the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest Russell L. Thomas, 61, of Herington, at 434 Union Rd.

The Bureau said Russell, a local teacher, stands accused of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor battery.

Agents noted that they arrested Russell earlier in April for aggravated intimidation of a witness. Both arrests are connected to the same investigation. He was released the first time after bond was posted.

After Monday’s arrest, Thomas was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail. As of 2:25 p.m. on Monday, he was no longer listed on the Dickinson Co. inmate record.

