Hayden’s Dwyane Paul steps down, becomes Lawrence Free State head coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dwayne Paul announced on social media that he will be the new head coach for Lawrence Free State boys basketball.

Thank you Hayden for everything. I will love you forever. This next chapter is a blessing. I am excited to say the least. Thank you @ADShawLawFS I am looking forward to working with you. @fshssports @FSHSBasketball. #GoState pic.twitter.com/HMnWtTDhBr — Dwayne Paul (@Coach_dpaul) May 8, 2023

Paul said this is a great opporunity for him and his family and thanked his lord and savior Jesus Christ. He thanked the Hayden faculty, community and players and trusting in his vision.

Paul piled up a 21-26 record at Hayden, placing fourth in the 2022 state tournament and a sub state berth this past season.

Paul’s coaching days go back to Henderson State as an assistant then made his way to Emporia State as an assistant from 2013-2018 before heading to Lebo High School and leading that program to several state tournament berths.

