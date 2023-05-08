Hayden’s Dwyane Paul steps down, becomes Lawrence Free State head coach

Dwayne Paul has accepted the Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach position at Hayden Catholic...
Dwayne Paul has accepted the Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach position at Hayden Catholic High School. April 2021.(Hayden Catholic High School)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dwayne Paul announced on social media that he will be the new head coach for Lawrence Free State boys basketball.

Paul said this is a great opporunity for him and his family and thanked his lord and savior Jesus Christ. He thanked the Hayden faculty, community and players and trusting in his vision.

Paul piled up a 21-26 record at Hayden, placing fourth in the 2022 state tournament and a sub state berth this past season.

Paul’s coaching days go back to Henderson State as an assistant then made his way to Emporia State as an assistant from 2013-2018 before heading to Lebo High School and leading that program to several state tournament berths.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Latest News

Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf...
Gary Woodland finishes T-14 at Wells Fargo Championship
Washburn baseball celebrates a home run against Northeastern State.
Washburn baseball drops final game of the MIAA Tournament
Washburn baseball falls to Northeastern State in MIAA Tournament.
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Markquis Nowell to attend NBA G League Elite Camp