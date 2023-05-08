GTP gains momentum on next strategic planning initiative
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is looking to the future with its next strategy for building a stronger community.
It’s Momentum 2027, and it builds on the previous Momentum 2022 plan.
GTP’s Senior Vice President of Strategy Michelle Stubblefield visited Eye on NE Kansas with a closer look.
Stubblefield said the new momentum plan has four focuses: a place to live; a place to prosper; a place to learn; and a place to belong. At the center of them all is equity, with 21 objectives encompassed overall.
