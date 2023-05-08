Groundbreaking Ceremony held for North County EMS Station

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the public and elected officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction for the new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Station in Leonardville. The building site will be 506 E. Barton Road in Leonardville, KS 66449.

Riley County Commissioners, Riley County EMS Staff, and a representative from Schultz Construction attended the ceremony. The new EMS station will house a full-time staffed ambulance and crew. The building will include an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, commons area, and storage. Riley County hired Schultz Construction, Inc. of Manhattan to build the facility designed by Anderson Knight Architects, also of Manhattan. Having a station out there for the northern part of the county will be critical in saving lives.

”This means a lot to them, our closest station is just north of Manhattan so the response times were exceedingly long so for them it’s a piece of mind, it’s having some comfort in knowing that they got service up here to take care of them,” said David Adams, EMS director for Riley County EMS.

The total budget for the project is $866,875. Construction is estimated to be complete by September.

