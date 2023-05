TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary Woodland finished T-14 at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC on Sunday.

The Topeka native and KU alum tied with Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker and Justin Thomas at eight under par.

He earned a total of $355,000 for his result. Wyndham Clark took home $3.6 million for his first place finish.

