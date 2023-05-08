Game Wardens remind anglers to properly mark, check setlines

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens remind Kansans to properly mark and check their setlines after a handful were found during a weekend patrol.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that with recent warm weather, they have started to patrol the waters of Kansas’ lakes and reservoirs.

During a patrol of the Herington City Lake, Game Wardens said they found various untagged setlines that had been left up or abandoned from the previous year.

Officials find unmarked and old setlines at Herington City Lake. (Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

KDWP noted that all setlines, trotlines, float lines, tip-ups and unattended fishing lines are required to be properly marked with a name and address or KDWP number. They are also required to be checked once every 24 hours.

Game Wardens also reminded anglers that trotlines and setlines are barred on all department-managed waters under 1,201 surface acres.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.