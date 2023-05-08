Gage Park mini train expected to be in working condition for weekend riders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riders of the Gage Park mini train faced disappointment over the weekend as a malfunction on the engine closed the ride down.

Officials with Shawnee County Parks + Recreation tell 13 NEWS that the back axle on the engine failed to draw power which caused the Gage Park mini train to shut down on Saturday afternoon.

SCP+R Communications and Public Information Supervisor Mike McLaughlin said Dan Dodds has a new part for the train en route from Wichita from the manufacturer.

Officials said the ride is expected to be open in time for the weekend. Currently, the train only operates during the weekend hours until Memorial Day when it returns to daily operation for the summer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.