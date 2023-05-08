Early-morning high-speed chase ends with Texas man’s arrest

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning high-speed chase that started south of Holton over the weekend ended with a Texas man’s arrest in Nebraska.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, officials attempted to stop a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard J. Wooden, 53, of Texas, for a traffic violation south of Holton.

Officials said Wooden eventually stopped in a gas station parking lot in Holton while it was said he acted bizarrely and failed to comply with commands. He then sped out of the parking lot and initiated a chase.

Deputies said they continued to pursue Wooden north on Highway 75 for nearly 60 miles and into Nebraska when deputies from the Richardson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrived to help.

Authorities in Nebraska said they were able to deflate Wooden’s tires and arrest him.

On Monday morning, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said it was in pursuit of a warrant for Wooden for the incident.

