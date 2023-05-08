Drivers warned as Gage prepares to narrow for Evergy work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned about an impending closure on Gage Blvd., which is already under construction in some areas.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, May 9, Evergy crews will reduce traffic on SW Gage Blvd. at 7th St. to a single lane in each direction.

Crews also noted that SW 7th St. at Gage Blvd. will be closed as work is done.

According to officials, the closure is only expected to last for about an hour as crews run a new line across the street.

Officials noted that traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the area during the closure, which will be removed as soon as work is completed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.