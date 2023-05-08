Crash slows rush-hour traffic Monday morning in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries during rush hour Monday morning in North Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 2000 block of N.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle rear-ended a truck at that location.

The driver of the Dodge was examined at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance, However, police said, the driver didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The Dodge, which had substantial front-end damage, had to be towed from the scene.

The truck was able to be driven away.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

