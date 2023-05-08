Case opened against man who attempted to give Manhattan teen drugs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A case has been opened in Manhattan against a man who reportedly attempted to give a teenage girl drugs.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5, officials were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan with reports of a child in danger.

When officials arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who reported a man that she knew attempted to give her drugs.

RCPD has not released the suspect’s identity but has said the case is being investigated as a contribution to a child’s misconduct and aggravated endangering a child.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

