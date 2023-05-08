Case opened against man who attempted to give Manhattan teen drugs

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A case has been opened in Manhattan against a man who reportedly attempted to give a teenage girl drugs.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5, officials were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan with reports of a child in danger.

When officials arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who reported a man that she knew attempted to give her drugs.

RCPD has not released the suspect’s identity but has said the case is being investigated as a contribution to a child’s misconduct and aggravated endangering a child.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Latest News

FILE
Officials investigate after man hit by woman’s vehicle with child in back seat
The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
High school teachers honored by former students as graduation weekend nears
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old