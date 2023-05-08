Avoid the Area: Gas leak causes evacuation of some businesses in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have asked residents to avoid the area of 23rd and Haskell as they respond to a natural gas leak and some businesses continue evacuations.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 10 a.m. officials were called to the area of 23rd and Haskell Ave. with reports of a natural gas smell.

When crews arrived, they said they found a natural gas service line had been hit during excavation. Crews are in the process of monitoring the situation and evacuating businesses in the 800 block of 23rd St. as needed.

Officials noted that representatives from Black Hills Energy are also on the scene and working to control the leak.

Crews have asked the public to avoid the area as the Lawrence Police Department redirects traffic.

