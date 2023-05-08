Avoid the Area: Gas leak causes evacuation of some businesses in Lawrence

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have asked residents to avoid the area of 23rd and Haskell as they respond to a natural gas leak and some businesses continue evacuations.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 10 a.m. officials were called to the area of 23rd and Haskell Ave. with reports of a natural gas smell.

When crews arrived, they said they found a natural gas service line had been hit during excavation. Crews are in the process of monitoring the situation and evacuating businesses in the 800 block of 23rd St. as needed.

Officials noted that representatives from Black Hills Energy are also on the scene and working to control the leak.

Crews have asked the public to avoid the area as the Lawrence Police Department redirects traffic.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Suspect sought who damaged Manhattan man’s car during failed theft attempt
FILE - Gage Park mini train gives its first ride on March 13, 2023.
Gage Park mini train expected to be in working condition for weekend riders
FILE
Weekend domestic disturbance leads to Manhattan man’s arrest