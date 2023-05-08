9 Lives: Cat pulled from burning Lawrence home over the weekend

Crews treat a cat at the scene of a house fire on May 7, 2023.
Crews treat a cat at the scene of a house fire on May 7, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A cat with nine lives was pulled from a burning Lawrence home over the weekend and was treated by animal and fire officials at the scene.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, officials were called to an area of Lawrence with reports of a structure fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found one feline in the burning home. The cat, named Cory, was treated and perked up quickly as officials with the Lawrence Humane Society aided.

LDCFM noted that a firefighter was also evaluated for heat-related issues at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Officials have not released a cause of the fire nor damage estimates.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Latest News

FILE
Woman hospitalized after rear-ended by suspect in chase with law enforcement
FILE: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in...
Report: K-State, Klieman agree to $44 million contract extension
Dry today with several rain chances the rest of the week
Dry today, storms return the rest of the week
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf...
Gary Woodland finishes T-14 at Wells Fargo Championship