9 Lives: Cat pulled from burning Lawrence home over the weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A cat with nine lives was pulled from a burning Lawrence home over the weekend and was treated by animal and fire officials at the scene.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, officials were called to an area of Lawrence with reports of a structure fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found one feline in the burning home. The cat, named Cory, was treated and perked up quickly as officials with the Lawrence Humane Society aided.

LDCFM noted that a firefighter was also evaluated for heat-related issues at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Officials have not released a cause of the fire nor damage estimates.

