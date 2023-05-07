‘We are Sir Strong’: Family of slain 6-year-old raises money for funeral expenses

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The family of Sir’Antonio Alphonso Brown has created a GoFundMe account to help with burial expenses after the shooting of the 6-year-old.

Brown was caught in the crossfire and was murdered last week while outside of his KCK home, playing with his family.

God-mother, Shyneisha Hill, created a GoFundMe page in support of the Brown’s family to assist with burial needs. Hill writes that the family wants Brown’s name to be known, using #SirStrong.

“On Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, Sir was just following his regular after school routine. He was outside playing with his God brother where he was shot and killed,” Hill wrote in the post.

Kansas City, Kansas Police said it happened near North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK around 6 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies around the metro continue searching for suspects. KCKPD Deputy Chief George Sims said somebody knows who did this and asks anyone with information to call the police department.

A tip was able to help investigators find the suspects’ abandoned vehicle around 8 a.m. Thursday, May 4, near East 55th Street and Norton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

“We want his name known world wide as no child deserves to have their life taken away due to any type of violence. He was only 6! We want everyone to say his name. We are SIR STRONG,” Hill continued in the GoFundMe page.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with any information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

