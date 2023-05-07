Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a Lawrence shooting remains hospitalized now in stable condition as officials received a tip that led to a second crime scene.

The Lawrence Police Department has announced that an anonymous tip received by the Crime Stoppers tip line overnight on Thursday, May 4, led to the discovery of more evidence of a possible crime scene at the Rockland Apartments connected to a Wednesday shooting.

LPD said crime scene technicians have processed the scene and collected evidence that would have been otherwise lost due to passing rain showers.

“We are thankful for the public’s willingness to reach out to provide information to investigators to help solve this case,” said a spokesperson for LPD. “We want to remind the public that tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and encourage them to reach out to Crime Stoppers if they don’t feel comfortable calling dispatch.”

The investigation began on Wednesday when a victim with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle in the 2400 block of Ousdahl Rd. The victim was found by police with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local trauma center.

Officials noted they are still searching for more information and ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or may have footage between 6 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 1301 W. 24th St. to call dispatch at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

As of Thursday, LPD said the shooting victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.