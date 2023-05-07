Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Victim remains in hospital
Officials are searching for more information after a shooting victim with life-threatening injuries was dropped off in South Lawrence.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a Lawrence shooting remains hospitalized now in stable condition as officials received a tip that led to a second crime scene.

The Lawrence Police Department has announced that an anonymous tip received by the Crime Stoppers tip line overnight on Thursday, May 4, led to the discovery of more evidence of a possible crime scene at the Rockland Apartments connected to a Wednesday shooting.

LPD said crime scene technicians have processed the scene and collected evidence that would have been otherwise lost due to passing rain showers.

“We are thankful for the public’s willingness to reach out to provide information to investigators to help solve this case,” said a spokesperson for LPD. “We want to remind the public that tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and encourage them to reach out to Crime Stoppers if they don’t feel comfortable calling dispatch.”

The investigation began on Wednesday when a victim with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle in the 2400 block of Ousdahl Rd. The victim was found by police with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local trauma center.

Officials noted they are still searching for more information and ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or may have footage between 6 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 1301 W. 24th St. to call dispatch at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

As of Thursday, LPD said the shooting victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on...
Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka
Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.
Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules
A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.
Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County
Well above average for this time of year
Sunday forecast: Hot today, severe storms tonight

Latest News

FILE
McConnell airman pronounced dead after Wichita motorcycle crash
FILE
KC man dies after erratic driving leads to collision with car, bridge pillar
Courtesy: Corie Dunn
Elevated cancer rates found near Kansas chemical spill
FILE
Kansas loses legal fight over voting law passed in 2021