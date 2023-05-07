Teen sent to Colorado hospital following rollover crash in Western Kansas

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERIDAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash in Western Kansas sent one teen to a Denver area hospital while another remained in a Sheridan Co. emergency room.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, May 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 165.5 on northbound K-23 - about 15 miles south of Highway 24 - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Toyota passenger car driven by Devin C. Powell, 18, of Dodge City, had been headed north on the highway. For an unknown reason, they said the car veered off the road to the right.

KHP noted that the vehicle then went airborne over a field entrance and continued northeast where it entered a field and made a sharp right turn. This caused the car to roll on its before it landed on the driver’s side.

Due to the serious extent of his injuries, Powell was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado. His passenger, Eldon M. Leighty, 18, of Lakin, was sent to Sheridan Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Officials said Leighty was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash while Powell was not.

