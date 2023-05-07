Sunday forecast: Hot today, severe storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the heat again today (although slightly cooler than yesterday) with a conditional risk for severe storms tonight through Tuesday. Better chance for rain by the 2nd half of the work week.

Taking Action:

Make sure you’re staying hydrated today and protecting yourself with sunscreen. Near record highs are expected again with temperatures that will be around 20° above average for this time of year.

The risk for severe weather is high IF storms even exist in the first place. The short term models are keeping all the storms in southeast Nebraska with the medium and long range models bringing storms into northeast KS so this will be something that will have to be monitored as confidence remains low on how tonight will play out.

With subtle model differences in the details of how widespread rain will be and when it will be heaviest, keep those outdoor plans for the work week. There isn’t one day where confidence is high enough to say it will be an all day washout at this time, there will be a lot of dry time between all the rounds of rain.



Models are struggling with rain chances for the next 3 days but given the fact parameters will exist for severe weather especially today and tonight, preparedness will be key to be ready for anything! Temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover and rain for much of the work week with confidence high temperatures will at least be at or above average for this time of year for lows and highs.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 52 Record on Sunday is 94 from 1955 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms POSSIBLE with severe weather likely IF we do have storms. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds NW/N 5-15 mph.

The chance for storms may exist as early as Tuesday afternoon but will hold off until Tuesday night and keep Tuesday dry in the day for now but something to monitor. Highs will remain steady for much of the week with lows around 60° and highs ranging from mid 70s to low 80s.

All hazards possible with wind the primary threat IF storms develop in the first place. Some models are keeping all the storms in southeast Nebraska but prepare as if we would get severe storms. (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk storms exist in the first place in the afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk storms even exist in the first place especially in the evening (SPC/WIBW)

