Severe storms tonight, stay weather aware

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The focus is going to be on tonight’s severe weather risk. Highest risk for severe weather will be up toward the Nebraska border along HWY 36 with a lower chance for storms south of I-70. After dry conditions Monday, the chance increases again Tuesday afternoon with on and off showers and storms through next weekend.

Taking Action:

If you’re along the Nebraska border be ready for significant storms. The short term models still disagree on timing and even placement of storms with on keeping most of the storms in southeast Nebraska while the other model has the storms pushing down to the south toward I-70 (watch video for visual). Any severe weather that may exist after midnight will likely be quarter size hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts. With subtle model differences in the details of how widespread rain will be and when it will be heaviest, keep those outdoor plans for the work week. There isn’t one day where confidence is high enough to say it will be an all day washout at this time, there will be a lot of dry time between all the rounds of rain.

Models continue to bring slightly different scenarios on rain chances for the upcoming week so preparedness will be key to be ready for anything! Temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover and rain for much of the work week with confidence high temperatures will at least be at or above average for this time of year for lows and highs.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 52 (WIBW)

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms POSSIBLE with severe weather likely IF we do have storms especially north of I-70. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds NW/N 5-15 mph.

After the only dry day on Monday, the chance for storms returns as early as Tuesday afternoon and will continue on and off through the weekend. Highs will remain steady for much of the week with lows around 60° and highs ranging from mid 70s to low 80s.

Highest risk for severe weather is before midnight and for wind gusts 60-70 mph wind gusts, hail up to the size of 2" and a brief tornado. (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk storms even exist in the first place especially in the evening (SPC/WIBW)

