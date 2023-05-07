Officials search for leads after bullets strike Salina home, men seen running

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to search for leads after bullets hit a Salina home and two men were seen running from the scene.

The Salina Police Department says that just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, officials were called to Heather Ridge Apartments at 2130 E. Crawford Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots fired.

When officials arrived, they said they found several shell casings outside and west of the building.

At the same time, SPD said it was also called to the 700 block of Moundview Ave. with reports that a bullet had hit a home. It is believed one of the fired rounds hit the home.

Officials noted that no one was injured. Witnesses did report two men who were on the property east of Crawford and ran after the shots were fired.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

