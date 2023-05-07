Officials search for leads after bullets strike Salina home, men seen running

FILE
FILE(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to search for leads after bullets hit a Salina home and two men were seen running from the scene.

The Salina Police Department says that just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, officials were called to Heather Ridge Apartments at 2130 E. Crawford Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots fired.

When officials arrived, they said they found several shell casings outside and west of the building.

At the same time, SPD said it was also called to the 700 block of Moundview Ave. with reports that a bullet had hit a home. It is believed one of the fired rounds hit the home.

Officials noted that no one was injured. Witnesses did report two men who were on the property east of Crawford and ran after the shots were fired.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on...
Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka
Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.
Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules
A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.
Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County
Well above average for this time of year
Sunday forecast: Hot today, severe storms tonight

Latest News

FILE
Missouri man federally charged following February Kansas bank robbery
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after rear-end collision in South-Central Kan.
Officials seize a 9 mm in Garden City after an attempt to use it to catch fish on May 2, 2023.
Kansas angler receives multiple citations after attempt to fish with 9 mm
FILE
Driver sustains serious injuries after ejected from truck in SE Kansas