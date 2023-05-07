Motorcycle driver hospitalized after rear-end collision in South-Central Kan.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was hospitalized after he was rear-ended by another in South-Central Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Central Ave. and N. High St. with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Harley Davidson driven by Jeffery D. Durand, 60, of Humboldt, and a 2020 Harley Davidson driven by Aaron P. Secrest, 37, of Osage City, had both been headed east on Central Ave.

KHP said a separate vehicle stopped in the lane of travel to make a left turn. Secrest slowed to avoid hitting the vehicle. Durand rear-ended the other motorcycle.

Officials said Durand escaped the crash without injury, however, Secrest was sent to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. They did not indicate if either driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on...
Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka
Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.
Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules
A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.
Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County
Well above average for this time of year
Sunday forecast: Hot today, severe storms tonight

Latest News

FILE
Missouri man federally charged following February Kansas bank robbery
Officials seize a 9 mm in Garden City after an attempt to use it to catch fish on May 2, 2023.
Kansas angler receives multiple citations after attempt to fish with 9 mm
FILE
Driver sustains serious injuries after ejected from truck in SE Kansas
FILE
Officials search for leads after bullets strike Salina home, men seen running