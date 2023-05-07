Motorcycle driver hospitalized after rear-end collision in South-Central Kan.

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was hospitalized after he was rear-ended by another in South-Central Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Central Ave. and N. High St. with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Harley Davidson driven by Jeffery D. Durand, 60, of Humboldt, and a 2020 Harley Davidson driven by Aaron P. Secrest, 37, of Osage City, had both been headed east on Central Ave.

KHP said a separate vehicle stopped in the lane of travel to make a left turn. Secrest slowed to avoid hitting the vehicle. Durand rear-ended the other motorcycle.

Officials said Durand escaped the crash without injury, however, Secrest was sent to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. They did not indicate if either driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

