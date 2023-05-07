Missouri man federally charged following February Kansas bank robbery

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been indicted and federally charged after he was accused of robbing a Kansas bank in February.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Friday, May 5, a federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted and charged Troy Robbins, 53, of Smithville, Mo., for a Kansas bank robbery.

Court documents indicate that Robbins has been accused of a 2023 incident in which he walked into a Chase Bank in Leawood and forcefully took money from an employee.

Officials noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel prosecutes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on...
Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka
Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.
Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules
A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.
Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County
Well above average for this time of year
Sunday forecast: Hot today, severe storms tonight

Latest News

FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
FILE
Teen sent to Colorado hospital following rollover crash in Western Kansas
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after rear-end collision in South-Central Kan.
Officials seize a 9 mm in Garden City after an attempt to use it to catch fish on May 2, 2023.
Kansas angler receives multiple citations after attempt to fish with 9 mm