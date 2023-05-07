Missouri man federally charged following February Kansas bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been indicted and federally charged after he was accused of robbing a Kansas bank in February.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Friday, May 5, a federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted and charged Troy Robbins, 53, of Smithville, Mo., for a Kansas bank robbery.

Court documents indicate that Robbins has been accused of a 2023 incident in which he walked into a Chase Bank in Leawood and forcefully took money from an employee.

Officials noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel prosecutes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.