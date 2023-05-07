McConnell airman pronounced dead after Wichita motorcycle crash

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An airman at McConnell Air Force Base was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash in Wichita over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, May 5, emergency crews were called to the westbound ramp from Kellogg to I-235 north in Wichita with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Harley Davidson driven by Russell K. Griffith V, 21, based on McConnell Air Force Base, was headed west on Kellogg exiting onto I-235.

For an unknown reason, Griffith’s motorcycle veered off the road and hit the ditch.

Officials said Griffith was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Griffith was from Puerto Rico and his family was notified by military officials.

