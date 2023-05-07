Local teen continues to overcome odds as he recovers from firework injuries

Mitch Budke was all smiles as fundraising continued Saturday to help his recovery from a...
Mitch Budke was all smiles as fundraising continued Saturday to help his recovery from a fireworks accident late last year.(Chuck Samples/KVOE News.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teen continues to overcome insurmountable odds as recovers from a fireworks explosion with the help of the community.

In December, KVOE reports that after a firework exploded, Mitch Budke lost three of his fingers and a thom on his lift hand, as well as the use of his left eye.

While many others may have completely changed their outlook, Budke did not. The three-time All-State football star is still active in sports and excels in school.

Due to the injury, KVOE said Budke did have to learn how to throw with his right hand, but is still involved in track and baseball. He still plans to play football at Emporia State University and major in education - possibly to begin a teaching and coaching career.

According to KVOE, local families have helped support the Budkey family in the months since his accident. The latest event was held on Saturday with the inaugural Mitch Fest, a 9-hole golf tournament and auction with live music. Totals remain pending, however, Budke told KVOE he was amazed at the amount of support in his community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on...
Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka
Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.
Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules
A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.
Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County
Well above average for this time of year
Sunday forecast: Hot today, severe storms tonight

Latest News

FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
FILE
Driver hospitalized after thrown from van in rollover crash on Kansas interstate
FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
FILE
Teen sent to Colorado hospital following rollover crash in Western Kansas