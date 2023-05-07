Local teen continues to overcome odds as he recovers from firework injuries

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teen continues to overcome insurmountable odds as recovers from a fireworks explosion with the help of the community.

In December, KVOE reports that after a firework exploded, Mitch Budke lost three of his fingers and a thom on his lift hand, as well as the use of his left eye.

While many others may have completely changed their outlook, Budke did not. The three-time All-State football star is still active in sports and excels in school.

Due to the injury, KVOE said Budke did have to learn how to throw with his right hand, but is still involved in track and baseball. He still plans to play football at Emporia State University and major in education - possibly to begin a teaching and coaching career.

According to KVOE, local families have helped support the Budkey family in the months since his accident. The latest event was held on Saturday with the inaugural Mitch Fest, a 9-hole golf tournament and auction with live music. Totals remain pending, however, Budke told KVOE he was amazed at the amount of support in his community.

