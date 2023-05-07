KC man dies after erratic driving leads to collision with car, bridge pillar

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is dead after a man who had been reported as an erratic driver collided with a separate vehicle and a bridge pillar.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 416.4 on westbound I-70 with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S Class driven by Michael R. Gaskin, 38, of Kansas City, had been headed west on the interstate. They said he was driving erratically.

KHP noted that a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Marina Viramontes, 20, of Kansas City, had braked to avoid a collision with Gaskin as he lost control and hit a 2009 Ford F350 driven by Robert A. P. McDaniel, 48, of Grain Valley, Mo.

Officials said the collision caused Gaskin to hit the barrier wall. McDaniel again lost control and hit the barrier wall as well as Gaskin’s car. This caused Gaskin’s car to roll on top of the wall and hit a bridge pillar.

KHP indicated that McDaniel and Viramontes both escaped the crash without injury, however, Gaskin was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

