Kansas angler receives multiple citations after attempt to fish with 9 mm

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An angler in Kansas received multiple citations after he attempted to fish in Garden City with a 9 mm.

Game Wardens with The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Tuesday, May 2, Finney Co. wardens seized a 9 mm handgun that had been used to take fish in Garden City.

KDWP noted that the illegal fisherman received violations for illegal means of taking fish and no fishing license.

As a reminder, Game Wardens said it is illegal to use firearms to catch a fish. They said nonsport fish can only be caught with a fishing pole and line, trotlines, set lines, gigs, crossbows or bow and arrows with a line attached.

KDWP said shooting at a body of water can be incredibly dangerous as bullets can ricochet off the surface.

