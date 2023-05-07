Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the 2022 announcement of a settlement with Intuit for deceptive practices in their company TurboTax, Kansans will soon start to see their repayments.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Friday, May 5, that those who were trucked by TurboTax owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will start to receive checks from a $141 million settlement announced in 2022.

AG Kobach said that about 4.4 million customers will receive checks from the multistate settlement. Kansas is set to receive more than $1.2 million for more than 40,000 residents who were tried into paying to file a federal tax return. Eligible customers will be contacted via email as checks are mailed throughout May 2023.

In 2022, Kobach said a coalition of attorneys general announced the agreement with Intuit for claims it deceived millions of low-income residents to pay for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., have signed onto the agreement.

Kobach noted that those eligible include those who paid to file taxes through TurboTax in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Those who are eligible for payment will be notified via email by Rust Consulting. These customers will get a check in the mail automatically without filing a claim.

According to the AG, the amount each customer will get is based on the number of tax years they qualified under. Most are expected to get between $29 and $30.

For more information about the settlement and who is covered, click HERE.

