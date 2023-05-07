Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept. search for an adult male who punched a 3-year-old

(KAUZ)
By Melonne McBride
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County Sheriff’s department are looking for an adult male who punched a 3-year-old child at Cinemark 20 and XD movie theaters.

Police say the man and child drove away from the Merriam, Kansas movie theater, heading north on Antioch, in a brown suburban vehicle.

Cinemark security called law enforcement after viewing the assault on camera. Cinemark would not give a comment to the situation.

This is still an active investigation. Stay with the KCTV5 for the latest updates.

