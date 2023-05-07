Driver sustains serious injuries after ejected from truck in SE Kansas

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a pickup in Southeast Kansas was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, emergency crews were called to 8638 SE 90th St. - about 2 miles south of K-66 - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by Thomas M. Sirbuly, 39, of Galena, had been headed south on 90th when the truck veered off the road to the right.

From here, KHP said Sirbuly’s truck hit the embankment which sent him flying out of the vehicle. The truck crashed onto SE 90th.

Officials said Sirbuly was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on...
Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka
Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.
Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules
A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.
Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County
Well above average for this time of year
Sunday forecast: Hot today, severe storms tonight

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after rear-end collision in South-Central Kan.
Officials seize a 9 mm in Garden City after an attempt to use it to catch fish on May 2, 2023.
Kansas angler receives multiple citations after attempt to fish with 9 mm
FILE
Officials search for leads after bullets strike Salina home, men seen running
FILE
McConnell airman pronounced dead after Wichita motorcycle crash