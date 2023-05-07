Driver sustains serious injuries after ejected from truck in SE Kansas

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a pickup in Southeast Kansas was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, emergency crews were called to 8638 SE 90th St. - about 2 miles south of K-66 - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by Thomas M. Sirbuly, 39, of Galena, had been headed south on 90th when the truck veered off the road to the right.

From here, KHP said Sirbuly’s truck hit the embankment which sent him flying out of the vehicle. The truck crashed onto SE 90th.

Officials said Sirbuly was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.