Driver hospitalized after thrown from van in rollover crash on Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEENEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was sent to a Kansas hospital after he was thrown from his minivan as it flipped on I-70 near WaKenney.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Highway 283 in Trego Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Dodge Caravan driven by Donald L. Lopez, 38, of Denver, had been headed west on I-70 when the minivan veered off the road and hit a guardrail.

KHP said the van rolled about twice and ejected Lopez from the driver’s seat.

Officials said Lopez was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

