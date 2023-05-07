Capper Foundation holds 22nd annual ‘An Evening for a Child’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation held its annual ‘An Evening for a Child’ benefit Saturday at the Maner Conference Center, with 13′s Melissa Brunner serving as emcee.

“Tonight is an exciting night. This is an opportunity for us to celebrate our mission, but also to have fun while raising dollars to support our pediatric scholarship fund, and those dollars allow us to provide pediatric therapies, speech, physical therapy, and occupational therapy to children,” said Zach Ahrens, president & CEO of Capper Foundation.

The foundation has been around for over 100 years and was established to assist and empower children with disabilities.

“We support over 2,000 individuals a year, and we do that through our pediatric therapy program for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as adult day and residential programs,” Ahrens said.

Saying ‘yes’ is a motto for Ahrens and the Capper Foundation. He said An Evening for a Child helps the organization “say yes” to helping more children with therapy services.

“Our goal for evening for a child this year is to raise $150,000 and those dollars will go right into our program to support our pediatric scholarship fund. For kids that come to us with a need for therapies, we love to say yes at Capper Foundation, and this allows us to be able to serve kids and families regardless of their inability to pay.”

Tyler Johnson has been working with the auction committee to help support the foundation for the last 10 years. He said seeing the children grow has been a special experience for him.

“It’s an amazing experience to see these kids and these adults as they grow and like the child they spoke about this evening, Edison, just to see them grow and develop. And be able to be kids again.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.