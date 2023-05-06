Wyatt Hubert in attendance at Chiefs rookie minicamp

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert speaks during...
FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert speaks during the Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media day, in Arlington, Texas. Hubert was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/David Kent)(David Kent | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights and K-State alum Wyatt Hubert is reportedly in attendance at Chiefs rookie minicamp, which began on Saturday.

The Topeka native was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The defensive end retired from football in August of 2022 after dealing with injury during his time in the NFL.

In February, he announced on Twitter that he’d be coming out of retirement, and is now looking to get back in the swing of things.

In Manhattan, Hubert totaled 20 sacks, 94 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Kansas City’s rookie minicamp runs through Monday, May 8th. Hubert and the other rookies will be able to show off their talents in those three days.

