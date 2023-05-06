Wyatt Hubert in attendance at Chiefs rookie minicamp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights and K-State alum Wyatt Hubert is reportedly in attendance at Chiefs rookie minicamp, which began on Saturday.

The Topeka native was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The defensive end retired from football in August of 2022 after dealing with injury during his time in the NFL.

In February, he announced on Twitter that he’d be coming out of retirement, and is now looking to get back in the swing of things.

In Manhattan, Hubert totaled 20 sacks, 94 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Kansas City’s rookie minicamp runs through Monday, May 8th. Hubert and the other rookies will be able to show off their talents in those three days.

