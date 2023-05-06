Washburn softball falls to Missouri Southern to cap off MIAA Tournament

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 5-seed Washburn softball’s time in the MIAA Championship Tournament came to a close on Friday, falling to 2-seed Missouri Southern 3-2.

Kimi Patterson’s second home run of the season got the ‘Bods on the board, and they eventually tied things at 2-2 by the top of the seventh. But the Lions secured the win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.

