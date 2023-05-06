Washburn baseball takes down Northeastern State in MIAA Tournament opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 3-seed Washburn baseball was victorious in game one against 6-seed Northeastern State to kick off the 2023 MIAA Championship Tournament.

Pitcher Casey Steward was stellar on the mound, pitching eight no-hit innings and notching 10 strikeouts. That ties the program’s single season strikeout record.

Game two of the three game series will start at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Falley Field.

