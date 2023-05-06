Washburn baseball takes down Northeastern State in MIAA Tournament opener

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 3-seed Washburn baseball was victorious in game one against 6-seed Northeastern State to kick off the 2023 MIAA Championship Tournament.

Pitcher Casey Steward was stellar on the mound, pitching eight no-hit innings and notching 10 strikeouts. That ties the program’s single season strikeout record.

Game two of the three game series will start at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Falley Field.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
FILE
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City

Latest News

Washburn softball celebrates a home run by Kimi Patterson
Washburn softball falls to Missouri Southern to cap off MIAA Tournament
Washburn softball falls to Missouri Southern in MIAA Tournament
Washburn baseball beats Northeastern State in round one of the MIAA Tourney
2023 Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visits Dillons in North Topeka.
Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visits Topeka