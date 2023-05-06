Turn lane improvements lead to U.S. 24 lane closure in Manhattan

The eastbound U.S. 24 outside lane will be closing at Levee Drive for lane improvements and...
The eastbound U.S. 24 outside lane will be closing at Levee Drive for lane improvements and preparation for later installation of a traffic signal.(Source: WVUE)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The eastbound U.S. 24 outside lane will be closing at Levee Dr. for lane improvements and preparation for the later installation of a traffic signal in Manhattan.

City of Manhattan announced Ebert Construction will begin construction on Friday, May 5 on the second phase of intersection improvements at Levee Dr. and U.S. 24/East Poyntz Ave.

City of Manhattan said the outside eastbound lane, including the southernmost lane of U.S. 24 will be closed from McCall Rd. to the Big Blue River bridge so crews can continue work on turn lane improvements and prepare for later installation of a traffic signal.

City of Manhattan indicated additionally, the Levee Dr. intersection has been fully reopened and left turning is possible across U.S. 24 from both directions on Levee Dr. Both westbound lanes of U.S. 24 have been reopened fully to traffic during this phase.

City of Manhattan noted the project will conclude in mid-June in preparation for Kansas Department of Transportation asphalt mill-and-overlay project on U.S. 24 from the Manhattan Town Center entrance east to Excel Road. More information on this project will come at a later date. A future phase will close the outside westbound lane at Levee Dr.

For traffic impacts, City of Manhattan said to expect moderate to heavy traffic and likely some delays on U.S. 24 between McCall Rd. and South Port Dr.

The timeline is expected to last approximately four to six weeks to complete this phase, depending on weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
A man was arrested after authorities said he fled the scene of a fatal crash early Thursday...
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday near Clay Center
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting spurred by road rage.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigates road rage shooting in Holton
Ty Zentner talks with 13 Sports after signing with the Eagles.
Ty Zentner’s journey to the NFL

Latest News

Harvesters is planning to host the next mobile food distribution.
Harvesters to host next mobile food distribution in Topeka
Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on...
Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka
Just as hot tomorrow, cooling down with several rain chances for the week
Hot this weekend
Washburn softball celebrates a home run by Kimi Patterson
Washburn softball falls to Missouri Southern to cap off MIAA Tournament