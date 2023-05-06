Turn lane improvements lead to U.S. 24 lane closure in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The eastbound U.S. 24 outside lane will be closing at Levee Dr. for lane improvements and preparation for the later installation of a traffic signal in Manhattan.

City of Manhattan announced Ebert Construction will begin construction on Friday, May 5 on the second phase of intersection improvements at Levee Dr. and U.S. 24/East Poyntz Ave.

City of Manhattan said the outside eastbound lane, including the southernmost lane of U.S. 24 will be closed from McCall Rd. to the Big Blue River bridge so crews can continue work on turn lane improvements and prepare for later installation of a traffic signal.

City of Manhattan indicated additionally, the Levee Dr. intersection has been fully reopened and left turning is possible across U.S. 24 from both directions on Levee Dr. Both westbound lanes of U.S. 24 have been reopened fully to traffic during this phase.

City of Manhattan noted the project will conclude in mid-June in preparation for Kansas Department of Transportation asphalt mill-and-overlay project on U.S. 24 from the Manhattan Town Center entrance east to Excel Road. More information on this project will come at a later date. A future phase will close the outside westbound lane at Levee Dr.

For traffic impacts, City of Manhattan said to expect moderate to heavy traffic and likely some delays on U.S. 24 between McCall Rd. and South Port Dr.

The timeline is expected to last approximately four to six weeks to complete this phase, depending on weather.

