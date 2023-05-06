Trial set for Topeka viaduct murder
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial has been set for the man charged with killing a man below the Polk-Quincy viaduct.
Cody Degand is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Grubbs, whose body was found under the viaduct in September. Degand was arrested and charged about a week later.
Shawnee County court records state the trial will begin November 13.
