Topeka Police Department investigate shooting in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Topeka on Saturday, May 6.

Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched around 3:18 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW Western in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to a local hospital.

Topeka Police Department indicated the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Topeka Police Department noted anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. People can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

