Teresa Cuevas statue unveiled in Topeka to celebrate Cinco De Mayo

The city of Topeka has unveiled a new statue downtown to honor a woman with a lasting legacy in Hispanic culture and the capital city.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka has unveiled a new statue downtown to honor a woman with a lasting legacy in Hispanic culture and the capital city. It’s the first statue of its kind in Topeka.

Cinco De Mayo marked the perfect day to honor Teresa Cuevas, the founder of the first all-female Mariachi group in the United States.

“It is a fabulous night of the unveiling of Teresa Cuevas’ story of bringing Mariachi music to this story and of generations of women leadership, young women, more Mariachis. All of that is part of her history and part of a proud culture here in Topeka,” says Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, Senior Vice President of Strategy, for GTP.

Following a few remarks and a countdown, city leaders and Cuevas’ family unveiled a statue of Teresa.

Evergy Plaza was filled with onlookers welcoming Teresa as the first woman and Hispanic Kansan among the other statues along Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

“This energy here is the best thing they have done here in downtown Topeka since I’ve been here, and especially Teresa Cuevas statue being here. I love it. I love it,” says Topeka resident, Gilbert Ramirez.

“We’re just very proud of the legacy she brought. She brought more news to the Mexican culture and that’s very important to both of us,” says Topeka resident, Monserrat Cortes.

The life-size bronze statue is the work of artist and sculptor Joe Skeeba, featuring Cuevas in a traditional Mariachi dress with her signature violin in hand.

“I’m glad we’re able to show our culture and heritage and just bring some color into the city,” says Topeka Resident, Lourdes Rodriguez.

Cuevas’ descendants Jose, Maria, and Tess Cuevas performed with Mariachi Habanero.

They say the day is monumental.

“When I was a little kid my grandmother would tell the stories how the family came up for Mexico because of the revolution and everything that they had to fight for when they lived here. Not being allowed to eat in restaurants, not being allowed to sit in the movie theaters because of the color of their skin. So for me it’s very moving to think that she’s being honored,” says Teresa Cuevas’ grandson, Jose Cuevas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
FILE
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City

Latest News

Washburn softball celebrates a home run by Kimi Patterson
Washburn softball falls to Missouri Southern to cap off MIAA Tournament
Washburn baseball celebrates a home run in the MIAA Tournament
Washburn baseball takes down Northeastern State in MIAA Tournament opener
2023 Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visits Dillons in North Topeka.
Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visits Topeka
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan host Casino Night
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan host Casino Night