Teresa Cuevas statue unveiled in Topeka to celebrate Cinco De Mayo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka has unveiled a new statue downtown to honor a woman with a lasting legacy in Hispanic culture and the capital city. It’s the first statue of its kind in Topeka.

Cinco De Mayo marked the perfect day to honor Teresa Cuevas, the founder of the first all-female Mariachi group in the United States.

“It is a fabulous night of the unveiling of Teresa Cuevas’ story of bringing Mariachi music to this story and of generations of women leadership, young women, more Mariachis. All of that is part of her history and part of a proud culture here in Topeka,” says Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, Senior Vice President of Strategy, for GTP.

Following a few remarks and a countdown, city leaders and Cuevas’ family unveiled a statue of Teresa.

Evergy Plaza was filled with onlookers welcoming Teresa as the first woman and Hispanic Kansan among the other statues along Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

“This energy here is the best thing they have done here in downtown Topeka since I’ve been here, and especially Teresa Cuevas statue being here. I love it. I love it,” says Topeka resident, Gilbert Ramirez.

“We’re just very proud of the legacy she brought. She brought more news to the Mexican culture and that’s very important to both of us,” says Topeka resident, Monserrat Cortes.

The life-size bronze statue is the work of artist and sculptor Joe Skeeba, featuring Cuevas in a traditional Mariachi dress with her signature violin in hand.

“I’m glad we’re able to show our culture and heritage and just bring some color into the city,” says Topeka Resident, Lourdes Rodriguez.

Cuevas’ descendants Jose, Maria, and Tess Cuevas performed with Mariachi Habanero.

They say the day is monumental.

“When I was a little kid my grandmother would tell the stories how the family came up for Mexico because of the revolution and everything that they had to fight for when they lived here. Not being allowed to eat in restaurants, not being allowed to sit in the movie theaters because of the color of their skin. So for me it’s very moving to think that she’s being honored,” says Teresa Cuevas’ grandson, Jose Cuevas.

