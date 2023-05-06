Stormont Vail Wound Care Center receives recognition for 6th consecutive year

By Shayndel Jones
May. 6, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Wound Care Center received a Center of Distinction recognition from Healogics for the 6th consecutive year.

Stormont Vail said the Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 continuous months, including patient satisfaction and a wound healing rate higher than 92 percent. Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

Stormont Vail shared statistics about the Wound Care Center’s achievement.

In 2022, 275 providers referred patients to the Wound Care Center, 1,057 new patients were seen, and more than 7,000 wound assessments were performed. These statistics show the Stormont Vail Wound Care Center is growing to serve the community in a new way as 38 of the 275 referring providers are new and the number of new patients seen is the highest since the clinic opened in 2004.

Program Director Karen Conley shared a comment about the accomplishment.

“This recognition is acknowledgment of our commitment to our community to heal patients,” said Conley. “Our team is dedicated to collaboration with community partners and throughout our organization to ensure we are treating patients in a timely manner, with the highest quality of care, which results in improved heal rates and patient satisfaction.”

Stormont Vail indicated it has two wound care locations, including one in Topeka at 823 SW Mulvane and the other at the Flint Hills Campus in Junction City. Both partner with Healogics in the specialized treatment of wound care for patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Stormont Vail locations are part of a network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers.

Stormont Vail said advanced wound care modalities provided by the wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

Providers practicing at the center are Mitchell Bartley, DO; Christopher Brodine, DPM, CWS; Bita Haji Zadeh, M.D., CWS; Robert Holmes, M.D., CWS; Michael Smith, M.D.; and Donnett Streeter, APRN, CWS.

