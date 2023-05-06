Shawnee County Parks + Rec. hosts Tour of Topeka event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) held a Tour of Topeka ride/run event Saturday, May 6 to celebrate the connection of their trails across the community.

SCP+R recently completed the extension of the Deer Creek Trail from SE 10th Street to SE 29th Street, helping bicyclists ride from SW 29th & McClure around Lake Shawnee using the Shunga, Deer Creek and Lake Shawnee trails.

The Tour of Topeka begins at Dornwood Park, located at 2500 E. Highland. It includes a 32.2 mile full route, a 10 mile route to Lake Shawnee from the park and a 5K ride/run/walk trail along the new section of Deer Creek Trail.

SCP+R Director Tim Laurent and Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn made brief remarks before the riders took off a 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.