Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Dept. hosts monthly hazardous waste drop-off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents can throw away their hazardous waste products at a monthly drop-off event.

Shawnee County residents can drop off their hazardous waste products from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow, May 6 at the Shawnee County Solid Waste Department located at 131 NE 46th St.

Shawnee County residents can bring items such as aerosol cans, oils, paints, and other materials that need to be recycled or properly thrown away.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.