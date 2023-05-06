Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Dept. hosts monthly hazardous waste drop-off

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Dept. hosts monthly hazardous waste drop-off
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents can throw away their hazardous waste products at a monthly drop-off event.

Shawnee County residents can drop off their hazardous waste products from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow, May 6 at the Shawnee County Solid Waste Department located at 131 NE 46th St.

Shawnee County residents can bring items such as aerosol cans, oils, paints, and other materials that need to be recycled or properly thrown away.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
FILE
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City

Latest News

The event is a fundraiser to raise funds for kids to be able to come to before and after-school...
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan host Casino Night
Vintage racing is coming to town as Heartland Motorsports Park hosts Thunder in the Heartland...
Heartland Motorsports Park hosts House of Speed drag nights
Cody Degand
Trial set for Topeka viaduct murder
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Dept. hosts monthly hazardous waste drop-off
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Dept. hosts monthly hazardous waste drop-off