Saturday forecast: Heating up to record territory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After morning clouds clear out, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures heat up quickly with many spots in the low-mid 90s not only today but tomorrow as well. While it does get cooler for the work week, it will remain unseasonably mild with several chances for rain and t-storms.

Taking Action:

Make sure you’re staying hydrated this weekend and protecting yourself with sunscreen. Near record highs are expected and temperatures that will be near 20° above average for this time of year.

Despite all the rain and storm chances in the 8 day there isn’t a particular timeframe where it will be an all day or all night washout. There will be a lot of dry time each day so if you have outdoor plans for the work week, don’t cancel them yet but stay weather aware and keep checking the forecast daily.



After clouds and even lingering showers dissipate early this morning, dry conditions will be likely through much of the weekend. Heat will be the main concern, the good news is the humidity won’t be up to July/August type levels but high enough to where it may be a bit uncomfortable for this time of year. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer (more than tornadoes and floods) and should be taken seriously especially since this out first mini ‘heat wave’ of the season.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 51 Record on Saturday is 92 from 1916 Record on Sunday is 94 from 1955 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing morning clouds with plenty of sun by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds at times so will call it partly cloudy but it will generally be mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Will keep the area dry until closer to 7pm but timing of any storm development will need to be monitored with the storm chances continuing into Sunday night. Strong to severe storms are possible so make sure you’re aware of the latest updates especially throughout the day Sunday.

Highs remain mild for the work week and mainly dry to begin the week with chances increasing by Tuesday night lasting on and off with several rounds of rain and t-storms through at least next Saturday morning.

Hail the primary threat for Sunday night but strong winds and a very low risk for a brief tornado can't be ruled out (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.