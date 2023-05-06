Safe Kids Kansas hosts child safety event at Topeka Zoo

By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas took to the Topeka Zoo to host the 8th annual Safe Kids Day at the Zoo Saturday, May 6.

The event had a superhero theme, with the first 500 children that arrived to the zoo receiving a free cape that read, “Safe Kids Kansas.” Kids also received free bicycle helmets that were fitted by trained volunteers.

The event also featured over 30 vendors, teaching children and adults about safety. There was also a scavenger hunt, a selfie photo station, temporary tattoo booth and musical performances.

Cherie Sage, State Director of Safe Kids Kansas says it’s important to learn about preventable accidents. “A lot of times, you’ll hear, ‘Accidents happen,’ but the truth is that most of these are very preventable and they are predictable,” Sage said. “We know that kids are going to have bumps, bruises and scrapes and that is perfect. Kids are exploring the world, they’re developing, and those are positive things. What we want to do is help families to ensure those bumps, scrapes and bruises don’t become more serious and lead to serious and disabling injuries.”

Safe Kids Kansas is a nonprofit coalition that is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide. It is led by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

More information on Safe Kids Kansas can be found HERE.

