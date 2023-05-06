KU baseball falls to Texas, evening final home series

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas baseball fell to No. 27 Texas 6-2 in game two of the weekend series on Saturday.

The Jayhawks were hoping to clinch the series win after a 10-4 win on Friday, but couldn’t get the bats going against the Longhorns.

The rubber match and final home game of the season for the Jayhawks is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

