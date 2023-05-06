House of Speed to host Thunder in the Heartland

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heartland Motorsports Park is hosting the National Auto Sport Association Mid America Thunder in the Heartland regional event on May 5, 6, and 7.

Test action occurred on Friday, followed by a House of Speed Drag Nights test and tune on the dragstrip.

On Saturday and Sunday, NASA will have thrilling racing action from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

“You can watch the races, and it’s full paddock access and driver access. So you get a lot of bang for the buck. You’re gonna see everything from Ferrari challenge racecars, to BMW cars, to the everyday grassroots racer. And we have probably somewhere around 130-140 registrations,” said NASA Mid America Regional Director Donna Lane.

Spectators are welcome all weekend, with the entry fee being $10. Dragstrip racer admission is $35. Kids 6-12 are $3, and kids 5 and under are free.

