Heartland Motorsports Park hosts House of Speed drag nights

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vintage racing is coming to town as Heartland Motorsports Park hosts Thunder in the Heartland House of Speed’s drag nights.

Heartland Motorsports Park announced the National Auto Sport Association Mid America Thunder in the Heartland regional event on the House of Speed’s road course this weekend, May 5 - 7.

Heartland Motorsports Park said exciting test action will begin from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, followed by a House of Speed Drag Nights test and tune on the dragstrip from 5 p.m. to about 9 p.m. National Auto Sport Association will dominate the road course with thrilling race action on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

National Auto Sport Association Mid America Regional Director Donna Lane commented on the event.

“Entry fee for spectators is $10 for the entire day. You can watch the races, and it’s full paddock access and driver access, so you get a lot of bang for the buck. You’re gonna see everything from Ferrari challenge racecars to BMW Emza cars to the everyday grassroots racer. And, we have probably somewhere around 130-40 registrations. So we’ve got a big event starting tomorrow,” Lane said.

Heartland Motorsports Park said spectators are welcome.

Winners can receive anything ranging from a new set of tires to cash.

