Harvesters to host next mobile food distribution in Topeka

Harvesters is planning to host the next mobile food distribution.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters is planning to host the next mobile food distribution.

Harvesters announced the next mobile food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Centers at One Expocentre Dr. in Topeka, Kan., located south of 17th and Topeka Blvd. The mobile food distribution is intended to help people in need of food assistance.

Harvesters indicated no ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people in the family is the only information collected. There is no charge.

Harvesters said this even is sponsored by Topeka Turnaround, Inc. in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church. Officials urge people in need of food assistant to arrive as early as possible to get in line. The event ends when all of the food is distributed.

